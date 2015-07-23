Kate Middleton's best looks: perfecting 7 of her hairstyles By Jordi Lippe

Kate Middleton has successfully taken over the fashion world with her outfits selling out within hours of her wearing them. While her style is impeccable, so too is her princess-worthy hair. Whether it's in a simple ponytail or intricate updo, the Duchess always manages to have lust-worthy tresses.

With the help from celebrity hairstylist Daniel Galvin Jr.,who has styled Paula Abdul and Sharon Osbourne's locks, he shares with HELLO! how getting the regal looks seen many times on the mother of two is attainable for all.

Photo: Getty Images



"You have to use a number of products and tools to create her signature bouncy, shiny hair," Daniel says. "In our salon we would use Organic Head shampoo to make the hair look shiny and show off the color. Then, we would make sure our clients do regular Organic Head detox conditioning treatments, which we would put under a steamer for maximum results, leaving the hair as smooth as possible."

Though he has not styled Kate's hair personally, the royal family is a fan of Daniel's products and has a line inspired by Prince Charles' Highgrove home. "I love going to Highgrove and looking at the herbs and flowers. I'll find a flower, cold press it, put it in a bottle and it's magic," he adds. "The Duchess of Cornwall said all my grandchildren are big fans of Dubble Trubble [his kid's line]. I was quite overwhelmed by that."



Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to Kate's hair though, he explains how to perfect the styles. "If like Kate, you want the hold but don't want your hair to look like it has product, try our Organic Head volume lift spray, which doesn't feel sticky or won't make your hair looking dirty," he adds. "Kate's hair looks effortless but would need constant care and attention, it's not easy being a princess."

Luckily for us, the hair guru has broken down some of her most popular looks to let us in on some tricks of the trade and how to get Kate's Duchess dos at home. Bonus: some looks only require a blow dryer and some bobby pins to get those royal locks.

Click on the image below to see seven of Kate's styles and how to perfect them: