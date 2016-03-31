Kim Kardashian to Kate Hudson: Stars and their favorite workout wear brands

When we work out, endorphins are released that make us happy, but what makes us even happier is getting to wear an outfit we love for the occasion. For some get-fit style inspiration, click through to discover which brands are adored by your fave celebrities! <br> Photos: Instagram
Beyonce knows how to workout in style. Queen Bey is helping ladies get in formation and shape with her new activewear line Ivy Park. <br> Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Julianne Hough is the latest celebrity to join forces with a workout brand. The dancer turned actress helped design the latest collection for MPG Sports called “Jules." <br> The collection is available at stores including Lord & Taylor and Hudson's Bay. <br> Photo: MPG Sports
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley teamed up with British retailer Marks & Spencer for her new activewear line Rosie for Autograph Active. <br> www.marksandspencer.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@rosiehw
'Girls' star Allison Williams was so excited about her new gear she posted this photo with the caption, “@outdoorvoices & @manrepeller look how much joy your collaboration brought me! Jumping rope in my kitchen like a [queen] in your full kit!” <br> www.outdoorvoices.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/ @aw
Kelly Ripa posted a workout pic wearing Koral Activewear's “Jet” jumpsuit with the caption, “Flexible yet stuck. Let the weekend begin.” <br> www.koral.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/ @kellyripa
Model of the year, Gigi Hadid was spotted walking with Joe Jonas in NYC's Soho neighborhood wearing seriously cool “Phantasm” leggings in plum by Michi. <br> www.michiny.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/ @michi_ny
Kourtney Kardashian got some family bonding in by working out in the rain with her sisters Kim and Khloe in Michi’s “Stardust” crop pant. <br> www.michiny.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/ @kourtneykardash
Kim Kardashian was seen rocking some chic workout wear including a geometric crop top and high-waist leggings by Live the Process. <br> www.shop.livetheprocess.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@livetheprocess
Actress Naomi Watts went wilder and opted for a pair of leopard print cropped leggings from Live the Process. <br> www.shop.livetheprocess.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@livetheprocess
Former '90210' actress Jessica Lowndes worked out in Lorna Jane’s “Tyler” bra in hyper lime. <br> www.lornajane.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/ @lornajaneactive
Actress Kate Hudson is so into fitness that she started her own line. The mom-of-two has been rocking the duds all over town. She showed off her tropical flare in this "Tropez" bra and matching pants. <br> www.fabletics.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/ @fabletics
Supermodel Heidi Klum has become the face of New Balance's activewear line. Looks like the brand primarily known for shoes just got a runway makeover! <br> www.newbalance.com <br><br> Photo: New Balance
Brooke Burke can seemingly do it all: dancing, hosting, and now launching a lifestyle brand she clearly adores. She's not just the face of the campaign, she's a devotee to the Caelum lifestyle duds in real life too. <bR> www.caelumlifestyle.com <bR><bR> Photo: Instagram/ @caelumlifestyle
Country cutie, Carrie Underwood is giving Kate Hudson a run for her money with her new line, Calia. The lifestyle apparel brand is available exclusively at DICK's Sporting Goods. <br> www.dickssportinggoods.com <br><br> Photo: Instagram/ @caliabycarrie
Gisele Bundchen proved that she is both fierce and fashionable when she signed up to work with Under Armour. The classic sportswear line has a ton of celebrity fans like Anne Hathaway, Britney Spears, Charlize Theron and more. <br> www.underarmour.com <br><br> Photo: Under Armour
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved