Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross welcome daughter Jagger Snow Ross

It's a girl for Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross who have welcomed their first child together. It has been confirmed that the singer gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles on Thursday night and have named her Jagger Snow Ross.

“We are overjoyed about the birth of our precious baby girl Jagger Snow Ross. July 30, 2015,” the couple said in a statement released on their Instagram pages. "@realevanross I love you #JaggerSnowRoss we love you," Ashlee captioned the announcement.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have welcomed their baby daughter Photo: Getty Images

"Their whole family was around to support them" a source told E! News. "Evan was very emotional and loves Ashlee so much. He did not leave her side and wanted to go through this with her every step of the way.He can't wait to be a dad. He would do anything for Ashlee and now this baby girl. Ashlee is doing great and can't wait to get home to be with her family."

The baby girl is Ashlee and Evan's first child together. The 30-year-old also has a 6-year-old son Bronx Mowgli from her marriage to Fall Out Boy musician Pete Wentz.

@realevanross I love you #JaggerSnowRoss we love you A photo posted by @ashleesimpsonross on Jul 31, 2015 at 8:14pm PDT

Her birth comes just days after The Hunger Games star shared previously unseen photos from his and Ashlee's nuptials on Instagram, telling fans: "Me and my amazing wife @ashleesimpsonross. At my mother's house in Greenwich Connecticut! And now I can't wait to meet my little baby girl."

#reflections of such a beautiful wedding. Me and my amazing wife @ashleesimpsonross. At my mothers house in Greenwich Connecticut! And now I can't wait to meet my little baby girl A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on Jul 27, 2015 at 5:51pm PDT

Ashlee announced her pregnancy in December, and revealed that she and Evan were expecting a baby girl in February.

“Yeah of course there’s nerves, but there’s more excitement,” Evan told HELLO! about waiting for the arrival of their daughter. "There’s no right way other than the way you feel like you should do it, and you’ll figure it out along the way. Trust me, I’m going to do the best that I can at whatever I do, especially when it comes to my daughter.”

Ashlee and Evan first went public with their romance in the summer of 2013, and Evan popped the question in January 2014 during a romantic break in Hawaii. Eight months later the couple tied the knot in a romantic Bohemian-style ceremony with his mother Diana Ross officiating.

Congrats to the happy family!