Pregnant Kim Kardashian debuts new, shorter hairstyle

Always the chameleon, Kim Kardashian has changed her hairstyle yet again this time rocking a shorter do after enjoying longer tresses for a while. The pregnant reality star took to Instagram on August 3 to debut her new look even posting a before and after shot for her 41.4 million fans to see the transformation.

Days before she teased her trim writing, "I'm cutting my hair tonight," alongside a pic of her long brown locks. The 34-year-old then posted one more snap in the salon before showcasing her cut in another post writing, "Right after."

Kim showed fans the before and after of her hair cut Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Loving her new look so much, Kim even took time to post a selfie from the airplane bathroom on her way to New Orleans. She has also posted several pictures since, goofing off with friends in the party city.

Kim showed off her new do with an airplane bathroom selfie Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian.

Kim is, of course, used to creating a stir with her style choices. She caused a social media frenzy during Paris Fashion Week when she stepped out for the Balmain show with rapper husband Kanye West, rocking a dramatic new platinum blonde hair color.

The pregnant reality star goofed off with friends in New Orleans after debuting her new look Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

She later revealed that the change had been a 'last-minute decision' and that a particular music icon had inspired her to try a lighter shade. "I've always had this image of Madonna with platinum hair in my references folder on my computer and I've been waiting a long time to try the look," the star told PEOPLE.





Kim went blonde for Paris Fashion week Photo: Getty Images

However, it seemed that the upkeep required to keep her tresses a glossy shade of platinum may not have fit around Kim's hectic schedule, which often sees her doing everything from spending quality time with North to traveling around the world.

She even took to Instagram to quip that her commitment to the shade was taking up a lot of time. "Being blonde is a full time job!" she captioned a photo of herself having her hair re-dyed back to brown.