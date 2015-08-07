Tennis star Andy Murray and Kim Sears expecting their first baby

Four months after their joyous wedding in Scotland, Andy Murray and his bride Kim Sears are expecting their first child. His agent confirmed the ace news after her 12-week ultrasound. The new addition to Team Murray is thought to be due in next February.

Just days after the ceremony in Scotland, his mother Judy spoke of her longing for them to start a family.

"I'm really looking forward to being a granny," she told Closer magazine. "I've always wanted to have grandchildren, but I had to be patient and let them get married first."

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE Andy Murray and Kim Sears have been together for 10 years Photo: Getty Images

Andy and Kim have been together for 10 years so marriage and children seemed like the next step. Even so the former Wimbledon champion has been floating across the courts ever since tying the knot.

On winning the final of the Madrid open against Rafael Nadal, the sportsman delighted the crowds by writing: "Marriage works" on the lens of the camera capturing the match. It works so well that the tennis star also reached the semi-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, where he was beaten by father-of-4 Roger Federer, who has 2 sets of twins.

The couple looked overjoyed at the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, his other great rival Novak Djokovic is ecstatic to be a new father. In April, he shared a picture of his adorable baby Stefan, describing him as "my most precious trophy".