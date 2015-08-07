Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and wife Cassie expecting their first baby

There’s another member joining Lady Antebellum! Charles Kelley and wife Cassie McConnell Kelley announced via her lifestyle website that they're expecting a baby. “Charles and I are SO BEYOND EXCITED to share with y’all that we are expecting a baby! He or she is due in February and we are so happy we can hardly stand it. Like, ecstatic and I’m crying even as I type those words,” she shared on her post on womanista.com.

Cassie and Charles are cozying up to their new roles Photo: John Hillin

The couple married in 2009. Cassie explained that her and Charles have been trying to have a baby for the last few years, but encountered some fertility trouble along the way.

“This journey to become a family of 3 has been a long, interesting, sometimes fun and sometimes heartbreaking road – a journey that I want to share here at Womanista because I know there are a lot of women out there who have walked the road of a fertility struggle and we can all grow, heal, and understand each other better through our shared experience,” she continued in the post.

The 33-year-old “Need You Now” crooner and his wife have been keeping the secret from fans, with Cassie apologizing for posting pictures of glasses of wine to fake people out.

Lady Antebellum has been busy this summer on their “Wheels Up” tour, which is set to make stops in North Carolina, Virginia and Connecticut. The other two members of the band are already parents: Dave Heywood has a son, Cash, almost 1, and front-woman Hilary Scott's daughter Eisele is 2.

Hilary took to her Twitter account to celebrate Charles and Cassie’s big news.

“I couldn’t’ be happier about this! Miracles happen! What an inspiring, encouraging, & beautiful story! LOVE YALL,” she tweeted.

I couldn't be happier about this! Miracles happen! What an inspriring, encouraging, & BEAUTIFUL story! LOVE YALL!!! https://t.co/FE2nyJhy8G — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) August 7, 2015

Charles told HELLO! that watching his bandmates parent has been a real inspiration.

"I've loved being 'Uncle Charles' to my nieces and nephews, and Eisele and Cash," he said. "I've watched Hill and Dave learn how to balance family and road life, and now Cassie and I are ready to jump into this parenting thing. We're really excited for what's ahead for our family in 2016!"