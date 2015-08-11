'Friday Night Lights' star Zach Gilford, wife Kiele Sanchez expecting a baby
Congratulations are in order for Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford and his wife Kingdom star Kiele Sanchez. The 37-year-old actress made the announcement Sunday at the TCA’s during the panel for her DirecTV series Kingdom.
“I am playing a woman who is pretty detached from the thing that is growing inside of her, and I couldn’t’ be more excited about my pregnancy,” Kiele shared with reporters. “So when I slip into Lisa, I’m at odds with this thing down here.”
Zach, 33,
and Kiele (who is also known for roles on
Lost and The Glades) tied the knot in 2012 after dating for two years. The couple
co-stared in the thriller
The Purge: Anarchy together in 2014. Kiele, who plays a mom of two on the show,
shared how her characters conflicts on the show, are the exact opposite of how
she is feeling now.
“There’s so much testosterone [on set] I just got pregnant,” says pregnant @KingdomDIRECTV co-star Kiele Sanchez. #TCA15— The TCA (@OfficialTCA) August 9, 2015
“It’s something that I think that she at certain points really question her decision to keep it, which couldn’t be further from my own life,” she said. “So it’s a weird, strange, strange thing, especially when he kicks during a scene, you have to go on as if this thing didn’t just move inside of your body. So it’s bizarre.”
Kiele’s on camera world is mixing with her real-life world in many ways. On Kingdom, she plays a mother of two boys (one son is played by Nick Jonas) and she shared that she will be giving birth to a baby boy in November.
It’s going to be fun to see if the baby has more of his father’s on screen football genes or the spirit of a fighter like his mommy’s character.
Kingdom returns for its second season on DirecTV in October.