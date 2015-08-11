'Friday Night Lights' star Zach Gilford, wife Kiele Sanchez expecting a baby

Congratulations are in order for Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford and his wife Kingdom star Kiele Sanchez. The 37-year-old actress made the announcement Sunday at the TCA’s during the panel for her DirecTV series Kingdom.

The two met on the set of the ABC pilot Matadors in 2010 Photo: Getty Images

“I am playing a woman who is pretty detached from the thing that is growing inside of her, and I couldn’t’ be more excited about my pregnancy,” Kiele shared with reporters. “So when I slip into Lisa, I’m at odds with this thing down here.”

“There’s so much testosterone [on set] I just got pregnant,” says pregnant @KingdomDIRECTV co-star Kiele Sanchez. #TCA15 — The TCA (@OfficialTCA) August 9, 2015

Kiele is expecting a boy in November Photo: Getty Images

“It’s something that I think that she at certain points really question her decision to keep it, which couldn’t be further from my own life,” she said. “So it’s a weird, strange, strange thing, especially when he kicks during a scene, you have to go on as if this thing didn’t just move inside of your body. So it’s bizarre.”

Kiele’s on camera world is mixing with her real-life world in many ways. On Kingdom, she plays a mother of two boys (one son is played by Nick Jonas) and she shared that she will be giving birth to a baby boy in November.

It’s going to be fun to see if the baby has more of his father’s on screen football genes or the spirit of a fighter like his mommy’s character.

Kingdom returns for its second season on DirecTV in October.