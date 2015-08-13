Olivia Palermo announces new makeup line for Ciaté London

Fans will finally get the chance to explore beauty looks inspired by Olivia Palermo. The 29-year-old beauty maven shared the news that she is launching her very own makeup range. The NYC fashionista's collection is part of her work as creative director of Ciaté London, following her successful line of limited edition nail polishes.

"So excited to share my love of makeup August 14 yay @ciatelondon #makeup #sephora," she captioned the picture on her Instagram.

I'm so excited to share my love of makeup  in stores August 14th yay  @ciatelondon #makeup #sephora A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Aug 11, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

The new range, which will hit Sephora stores this fall, features 11 products including eyebrow palettes, bronzers and lipsticks, as well as the 'Cheekbone Cheat' blusher-bronzer to re-create the star's striking contoured look.

"When developing the collection I wanted to create a variety of textures and shades in the same way I love to mix patterns, fabrics and accessories to style the perfect outfit," she said in a statement posted on her website.

From the 'Satin Kiss' lipstick to 'Smoked Out' eyeliners, the star revealed that she had spent a lot of time choosing the right names for her limited edition products.

  Make up !!! A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Aug 11, 2015 at 3:34pm PDT

"Many of the names were chosen to represent not only the hue but the unique textures specially developed for this collection," she said. "Others are eclectic touches from my own life and style – I can’t wait for you to play and discover the products I had so much fun creating."

The star has already created nail polish ranges for Ciaté since joining in January this year, but this marks the first time she has created a make-up range for the brand. At the time she was appointed, she revealed her excitement at taking on a new role in the world of fashion and beauty.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with Ciaté London as Creative Director for 2015, bringing to life my ideas for colour cosmetics for the first time," read a statement from the former The City star.

"I'm an admirer of their innovation, I've enjoyed the creative process and I'm looking forward to the launch of the products coming to life."