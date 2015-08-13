Billy Joel and wife welcome baby girl Della Rose Joel

It's a girl for Billy Joel and his wife Alexis who welcomed their first baby together on August 12. Daughter Della Rose Joel was born in New York at 2:40am, weighing in at 7lbs 6.5oz, the 66-year-old singer's rep has confirmed to People. "Billy is thrilled to become a dad again," a source added.



This is Billy's first child with 33-year-old Alexis, an accomplished equestrian and former Morgan Stanley executive. He also has a daughter, 29-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick are now the proud parents of baby daughter Della Rose Photo: Getty Images

The happy couple, who have been together since 2009, announced their pregnancy news in April, confirming that the new arrival would be a baby girl. Just a few months later, life became even sweeter for Billy and Alexis when they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony over the Fourth of July weekend at his Long Island estate. Daughter Alexa attended the intimate nuptials, which were presided over by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.



"Piano Man" singer Billy and Alexis live in New York City and first met at a restaurant; in 2010 Alexis told the New York Daily News that they "were friends for a while before we started dating."



The six-time Grammy winner was previously married to Katie Lee in the early 2000s. His first marriage to Elizabeth Weber ended in the 1980s, before he met and married supermodel Christie Brinkley. In 1985, the pair welcomed daughter Alexa, a singer and songwriter. They split in 1994, but remain on good terms.



Billy is currently on tour, and is set to be back on stage on August 13 in Philadelphia, before heading back to his home town of New York for an appearance at Madison Square Garden on August 20.