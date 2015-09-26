Priyanka Chopra, star of 'Quantico', reveals her beauty secrets By Jordi Lippe

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is no stranger to the world of beauty, having been crowned Miss World in 2000 and chosen as the first Indian woman to be the face of GUESS. And over her 15-year career in the industry, the 33-year-old has learned a number of beauty tips and tricks to keep her looking flawless both on set and on the go.

Now, as she prepares to make her debut on American TV in fall's highly-anticipated thriller series Quantico, Priyanka lets HELLO! in on some of those secrets, telling us everything from her favorite beauty products to the craziest treatment she's tried.

Priyanka tells us her top beauty tips and tricks Photo: Getty Images

HELLO!: What are your go-to beauty products?

Pryianka Chopra: I’m a beauty product hoarder – literally – and I’m proud of it! I’ll short-list my go-to products because there are a quite a few. Anything Kiehls. I’m a huge fan. Perfume, I love perfume and I change up the scent regularly. Lip moisturize. Usually something with a hint of color. I love Maybelline Baby Lips and Burt’s Bees. Mascara is at the tip top of my list and I’m using Dior right now. A good mask... SK II has one of the best. Water, I drink lots of it especially when I travel. And sunglasses are a very important go-to, particularly when I’m tired.

H: What's your number one beauty rule?

PC: Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! And always washing my face before bed, no matter what.

H: What's the secret to having great hair?

PC: I think a lot of it has to do with genetics; I suppose I’ve been blessed with good ones. Next to that, I’m a big fan of warm coconut oil hair massages. I try to do this as often as I can, given the regular beating my hair takes. Coconut oil is rich in carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. It keeps the hair strong, nourished and protected and even prevents hair loss. Let’s not forget the therapeutic effects of a good head massage! A great stress buster!

The dark-haired beauty loves a bold lip Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

H: What's your beauty regimen?

PC: Between my film schedule, and now my TV schedule for Quantico, I pretty much never do my own makeup. It sounds glamorous, but we’re talking camera makeup, so think thick layers. When I do have a day off, I try to let my skin breathe so I keep my face as clean as possible. I use a moisturizer, mascara (best beauty product on earth), pull my hair back into a bun, and use some lip stain – bold red lips if I’m feeling tired – and voilà! If I’m home, with no plans to leave the house, my routine is au natural.

H: What's you travel beauty regimen?

PC: Loads of water. I moisturize my face, body, and hands because the plane can be so drying to your skin. I usually go right from the airport to an event, so I try to prep on the plane as much as possible. I also use a moisturizing face mask about 20 minutes before landing, it really helps to refresh and brighten my skin.

H: Do you have any other beauty/hair rules?

PC: Yogurt for my skin and also for my hair. For my hair, I mix half a cup of yogurt (for moisture) with 2 teaspoons of lemon juice (great for exfoliating), apply it to your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour. Shampoo as usual and voilà!

Even when she's under the weather, Priyanka looks stunning Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

H: What's the craziest beauty treatment you've done?

PC: The closest I’ve come to doing anything in the "crazy" zone is the fish pedicure, where you soak your feet in a tub of water filled with these tiny fish who bite off all the dead and callused skin from your feet. It was a creepy experience and I’m not sure I will do it again! I did once consider "leech detox" therapy for like a second, but it was too gross for me even to go beyond the thought. I’m just happy to use the various natural Indian beauty therapies that are super cool and work like a dream.

H: When do you feel most beautiful?

PC: When my confidence is at an all time high! I seriously believe that there is a direct correlation between inner and outer beauty. If you believe in yourself and believe you are beautiful then that confidence shines through and kind of like adds an extra layer to your outer beauty. When both connect, its like "No one can stop me!".

H: How do you hope to change the image of beauty in the U.S.?

PC: By just being me! I have never tried to conform to anybody else’s ideas of what beauty is. I have never even considered myself conventionally beautiful. I just am who I am, and am grateful for having being accepted for that. I hope it’s the same story here. I do believe that the world is broadening its ideas about beauty and in some ways becoming more accepting. I’m optimistic.