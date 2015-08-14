Billy Joel's newborn baby girl: first photo

Billy Joel met his new baby daughterDella Rose Joel for the first time when she was born on August 12, and now he has introduced her to the world. In the baby's first photograph, wide-eyed Della, who has a full head of dark hair, is cradled in the arms of her proud mom Alexis Roderick.

Della Rose was born in New York at 2:40am on Wednesday, weighing in at 7lbs 6.5oz. She's the first child for Billy and 33-year-old Alexis, who married in a surprise ceremony on the 4th of July at the singer's Long Island estate.

Della Rose Joel, pictured in her mother's arms Photo: Getty Images

The couple, who have been together since 2009, announced their happy pregnancy newsin April, confirming that the new arrival would be a baby girl. It's the second daughter for Piano Man singer Billy, who is also dad to 29-year-old Alexa Ray Joel from his marriage to model Christie Brinkley. He and the cover girl welcomed Alexa, a singer-songwriter in 1985, and remain on good terms following their split in 1994.

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick on their wedding day Photo: Getty Images

Billy, 66, and Alexis, an accomplished equestrian and a former Morgan Stanley executive, first met in a restaurant, and were "friends for a while before we started dating", Alexis later told the New York Daily News. The couple "surprised guests by exchanging vows in front of their family and close friends" at their annual 4th July party, the singer's spokeswoman later confirmed, just three months after making their pregnancy announcement.