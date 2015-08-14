Jenna Bush Hager welcomes baby girl Poppy Louise Hager

It's a girl for Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry, who welcomed their second child together on August 13. Daughter Poppy Louise Hager, who weighed in at 7lbs 9oz, was named after the TODAY correspondent's grandfather and former President George H.W. Bush whose nickname growing up was "Poppy."

"We are proud to name her after a man we so adore," Henry told TODAY. Poppy's middle name, Louise, is in honor of Jenna and Henry's grandmothers' middle names, Louise and Lewis. "We are thrilled," Henry added.

Jenna Bush Hager welcomed her second daughter on August 13 Photo: Instagram/@jennabhager

with a snap of her new bundle of joy. "Named after my darling Gamps who went by Poppy during his childhood. We are in LOVE."

This is the second grandchild for Jenna’s parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, whom the couple broke the news to the day after Christmas. “They were thrilled,” Jenna told PEOPLE . "I feel so lucky. I know how wonderful motherhood is and that makes it so much sweeter.”

Unlike the first time around, Jenna and her husband who wed in 2008, decided to find out the sex of their new baby. “We didn’t find out with Mila and we were convinced she was a boy, to the point that we painted the nursery a pale blue. And it was a girl! We were thrilled, but shocked,” she said. “So with the second, we decided to find out.”

Poppy joins the family of three Photo: Instagram/@jennabhager

In 2013, Jenna wrote a post for TODAY.com about being a mom, saying, "Motherhood opens your heart and vision to an experience that links you to every other person in the world.”

Jenna first announced her pregnancy by surprising her NBC colleagues as she teased TODAY show audiences with a segment that was supposed to reveal her next adventure in a series for the morning news show. But, instead of going on a super-speedy roller coaster ride or parachuting off a bridge, Jenna played a video of her 2-year-old daughter Milablowing kisses to her mom's bump and saying "baby sissy" is inside. Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Natalie Morales and Tamron Hall all excitedly congratulated the correspondent giving her hugs and gifts to mark the big moment.

Jenna announced her pregnancy on TV Photo: Getty Images

And this might not be all for the journalist. Jenna hinted at the possibility of more children telling PEOPLE, “I want a big family. We’ll see what happens.”