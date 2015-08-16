Pat McGrath creates 'Star Wars' inspired makeup with CoverGirl and Max Factor

Star Wars fans and makeup mavens across the galaxy unite! Beauty brands CoverGirl and Max Factor have teamed with Disney for a cosmetics line inspired by the legendary franchise in conjunction with the newest film, Star Wars Episode Vll: The Force Awakens.

Golden girl: C3PO gets a sexy, metallic twist Photo: Allure Magazine

Makeup artist and the woman responsible to turning Kim Kardashian into a 3D Cleopatra, Pat McGrath is one of the key players in the collaboration, creating designs, colors, and pallets inspired by the films characters, debuting two off the worldly looks "Droid" and "Stormtrooper."

“"I watched my first film as a young girl and, like the rest of the world, was completely blown away," Pat said during an interview with Huffington Post. "I immediately fell in love with the storyline, the never-before-seen special effects, and the amazing hair, makeup, and wardrobe of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader and all of the other characters."



Fans can also take their beauty looks to the "Dark Side" Photo: Allure magazine

The line will feature 6 different looks, which include lighter colors and lipsticks for the fans that want to take their look on the “Light Side” and a set of darker looks for fans who are willing to take a trip to the “Dark Side.”

CoverGirl and Pat McGrath have only offered a sneak peek from the collection for now, but fans will have a chance to get their hands on the lipsticks, nail polishes and more online and in-store as early as September. May the makeup force be with you!