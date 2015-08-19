​Emily Ratajkowski turns magazine editor, talks style secrets & icons

Emily Ratajkowski is no longer just the girl from the "Blurred Lines" music video, she is a bonafide "it" girl. The brunette beauty has already starred in the hit Ben Affleck movie Gone Girl , is busy promoting her new movie We Are Your Friends – showing her amazing red carpet style in the process – and now has taken on the role as guest-editor for the third edition of harper by Harper’s Bazaar. Along with gracing the pages in some designer duds, the 24-year-old let readers in on her beauty and style secrets.

While you'd think the actress and model would spend hours getting ready in the morning, she revealed that her routine is pretty quick when it comes to her hair and makeup. "I shower and wash my hair, usually with a basic L'Oréal shampoo; I'm more picky about conditioners because my hair's really fine and breaks easily," Emily told the magazine.

Emily keeps her beauty routine simple Photo: Instagram/@emrata

"I use a little Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream mixed in with Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint, brush my eyebrows, apply a bit of mascara, and that's it for the day. I don't like taking a long time to get ready." And her nighttime regimen is just as quick. “I chug water and take off my makeup," she revealed. "I don’t sleep with clothes on, so I just get naked, get under the covers, put on Game of Thrones, and relax.”

Unbelievably, although she's flawless on the red carpet, she admits she's "a messy person". When it's time to get dressed, "I go through the pile of clothes on the floor in front of my closet – I'm such a messy person that it takes me a while to find everything," she says. "If I've gotten something recently, I'll wear it for two weeks, then never want to see it again. Two years later, it'll cycle back around."



The model admitted she is messy when it comes to organizing her clothes Photo: Will Davidson

And though she's posed for some of the industry's biggest names, like Marc Jacobs, the fashionista admitted her style icon is one from film, not fashion. “I was 12 the first time I watched Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid ," she noted. "The sequence where Paul Newman wakes up Katharine Ross and takes her for a bike ride, set to ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,’ became my cinematic dreamscape."



Emily revealed her style icon was Katharine Ross of film classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Photo: Will Davidson

She continues: "I loved how she looked in that long white dress, contrasted with her hats and slouchy button-ups later on. Katharine has a quiet ferocity; an honest, dynamic personality rare in female characters.” No doubt that now that Emily's made her breakthrough into film, Katharine's proving an example to follow in style, and acting, as well.