Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer diagnosis, is undergoing treatment

Shannen Doherty has revealed that she has breast cancer. The 44-year-old actress released a statement confirming the unfortunate news. "Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment," Shannen told People. "I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me."

Shannen revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer Photo: Getty Images

TMZ published documents showing that the Beverly Hills 90210 star was suing her business manager for failing to pay the premium on her health insurance, which caused the policy to be canceled. The lawsuit revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, but the cancer spread while she was uninsured in 2014. The lawsuit also states that the Charmed actress has been unable to work and has incurred "significant" medical expenses.

The lawsuit stated that "had [Shannen] been insured and able to visit her doctor, the cancer could potentially have been stopped, thus obviating the need for future treatment (including mastectomy and chemotherapy) that [Shannen] will likely have to suffer through now."

Her husband Kurt Iswarienko is also suing financial management company Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson for mismanaging the couple's money and reportedly leading to further money troubles.

Shannen and her husband Kurt Photo: Getty Images

A lawyer representing the company responded with a statement, writing: "Tanner Mainstain is saddened to learn that Ms. Doherty is suffering from cancer and wishes her a full recovery. However, the claim that Tanner Mainstain caused her to be uninsured, prevented her from seeking medical care, or somehow contributed to her cancer is patently false. Tanner Mainstain will aggressively defend all of Ms. Doherty’s claims in court."

The actress reached out to her fans on her twitter sending them a sweet message after releasing her formal statement.

"Just know...I love you all."