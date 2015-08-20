Miranda Lambert's new look: 'What doesn't kill you only makes you blonder'

Miranda Lambert is blonder than ever! The country starlet shared a picture of her new look with her over 1.6 million Instagram followers. "What doesn't kill you only makes you blonder Thanks @lee_wrighthairstylist and @stylehousesalon for the new do! #platinum #blondeshavemorefun," she captioned the selfie that showed off her new hair and amazing jewlery.

"What doesn't kill you only makes you blonder" Thanks @leewright_hairstylist and @stylehousesalon for the new do! #platinum #blondeshavemorefun A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 20, 2015 at 11:05am PDT

Miranda paid a visit to Style House Salon in Nashville and had hairstylist Lee Wright give her a makeover. The "Little Red Wagon" singer's photo features her shoulder length blonde locks with side swept bangs covering her eye.

This isn't the first time the starlet has changed her look and crossed over to the blonde side. Last year with the release of her album Platinum, the 31-year-old paid homepage to the record and one of her greatest icons Marilyn Monroe. “Who wouldn’t want to look like Marilyn Monroe?” she said during an interview with Style Files. “With the album being [called] Platinum, I got lighter in my hair because I wanted to pay homage to the title of the record.”

In the past, Miranda has sported longer blonde tresses, which have become cut shorter over time. Before going platinum, Miranda's locks were a little bit darker. Since her divorce from husband Blake Shelton in July, Miranda has been showing no signs of heartbreak as she tours and enjoys date nights with her equally blonde BFF Ashley Monroe. "I feel like I'm on to something good @ashleymonroemusic #datenight," she captioned the picture featuring her and her BFF.