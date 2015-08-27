Owen Wilson gives update on dad's Alzheimer's condition

Playing a father is not a new role for Owen Wilson. In his latest film No Escape the 46-year-old comedian plays a father who will stop at nothing to save his family. On Thursday, while talking about his new film, he also gave an update on his father's Alzheimer's condition and how he is coming to terms with the terrible disease.

"It's been years," he shared on the Today Show about his 74-year-old father Robert "Bob" Wilson's battle with Alzheimer's. "It started off with my dad that at first it was mild cognitive impairment, but still had a good quality of life. We would kind of play golf and joke around and enjoy stuff, and in the past few years it just sort of took a big decline and that's, I guess, the nature of Alzheimer's."

Owen opened up about Bob's current condition with Alzheimer's Photo: Getty Images

Owen continued that with the disease comes a bit of "bad luck" but assures that there is a bright side to his father's condition. He shared, "The good luck is that he is at home, and he's with people that love him."

The father of two, Robert, 4 and Finn, 1, along with his brothers Andrew, 51, and Luke, 43, still admire the former television producer. "For me and my brothers there just wasn't a bigger influence for us," he shared with the Dallas Morning News. "You just have to do your best to deal with it. You've got no choice but to accept it. And then, you sort of still look for the things to still be grateful for."

Along with focusing on his father's health, Owen is also gearing up for the release of Zoolander 2, set to hit theaters in February.

