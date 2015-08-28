Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and wife Cassie are having a boy

Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and wife Cassie were eager to start a family when they got married six years ago, but have faced an uphill battle trying to get pregnant. Now, Cassie opened up about her struggle on August 28 telling Good Morning America that she is four months pregnant and expecting a boy.

"We are almost at 4 months and I'm due in February," revealed the 32-year-old. "We just found out that we're having a boy. I get choked up thinking about it. We're thankful. Blessed isn't strong enough of a word. We were up against incredible odds and it still happened."

Cassie revealed on August 28 that she and Charles are expecting a boy Photo: Getty Images

The blonde beauty added, "When you're young and healthy and ready to start a family, you don't envision having any problem doing that. We learned that my body doesn't ovulate regularly. Also I had a blockage in my left fallopian tube. Our doctor told us we had a 1% chance of getting pregnant naturally. The plan was to start IVF. To our surprise and incredible excitement I got pregnant in May and found out we were expecting in June."

The couple initially shared the news earlier this month in a post on her lifestyle website, Womanista.com. Cassie is now hoping to speak out about her fertility problems as many women around the world face the same struggle. “I think the most important thing to take away from Cassie's story is that hope is always alive," her doctor, Abby Eblen said in the interview. "For a lot of women, we get pleasantly surprised and a lot of women are ultimately successful if they continue to strive to get pregnant and to pursue treatment.”

The couple revealed the big news on Cassie's website Photo: womanista.com

The exciting news comes while the band has been busy on their "Wheels Up" tour and recording, but the group will soon be taking a break to focus on family. Hillary Scott told E! News when discussing the band's new collaboration with Chili's and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, “Everything’s obviously always in forward motion, but since our first album we’ve not really given ourselves the gift of time, to just get in the room and write together until we feel like we have everything.”

Lady Antebellum will be taking a break at the end of their tour Photo: Getty Images

All three band members that also includes Dave Haywood have gotten married since becoming huge country stars and with the arrival of the new baby, this break couldn't be better timed. Fans won't have to worry about them disappearing for a while though. “Knowing us, it will probably be a lot shorter than what we probably set out for it to be, because we can’t ever really stop,” Hillary added. “But yeah, there’s no timeline, and that feels so nice to know. When we feel like it’s ready, we’ll go to work.”