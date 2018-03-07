Celebrity makeup free selfies: They woke up like this!

<b>When it comes to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/health-and-beauty/"><strong>beauty</strong></a>, we all love some high glamour, but sometimes our best beauty moments come when we go makeup free! And what is more inspiring than seeing some of the biggest stars in Hollywood go without their <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/health-and-beauty/1201508277247/meet-the-celebrity-glam-squads/1/"><strong>glam squad</strong></a>, keeping it real – and natural – in a no-makeup selfie. Scroll through to see gorgeous celebrities who dare to bare, to stunning effect. </B> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/helen-mirren/"><strong>Helen Mirren</strong></a>, 72, is one amazing beauty icon! The legendary actress showed off her flawless, age-defying complexion in a candid makeup-free selfie following her appearance at the Oscars on March 4. Taking to her Instagram page, the British star shared a picture of herself sitting in her hair and makeup chair before her glam squad worked their magic. "Oscar night before," she simply captioned the snap, left. She then uploaded a post-transformation photo, with her face made up with lashings of black mascara and smoky eyeshadow, right. "And after... with the help of those in the photo," Helen explained. Photos: Instagram/@helenmirren
In Las Vegas for her <I>All I Have</I> residency, Jennifer Lopez showed fans her pre-show prep in a video posted to social media. In a short Instagram video, the star said: "So this is what it's like before the show – I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Trying to get mentally prepared to give you all I have." Photo: Instagram/@jlo
Natural beauty <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/katie-holmes/"><strong>Katie Holmes</strong></a> gave us a peek at how she looks without hair and makeup. Photo: Instagram/@katieholmes212
Goop guru <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gwyneth-paltrow/"><strong>Gwyneth Paltrow</strong></a> keeps it real with her bare face and natural waves. Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow
First Daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a> is known for her polished style – here she is in a rare public no-makeup moment. Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
No sleep, no problem! Gal Gadot shared this photo on Instagram in June 2017, and despite being exhausted, she looked radiant. Along with the picture, the <i>Wonder Woman</i> star wrote: "Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest .  taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano ❤" Photo: Instagram/gal_gadot
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/penelope-cruz/"><strong>Penelope Cruz</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/salma-hayek/"><strong>Salma Hayek</strong></a> are twinning in fresh-faced style. Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/shakira/"><strong>Shakira</strong></a> flashes the peace sign – and a gorgeous natural look. Photo: Instagram/@shakira
Natural beauty Eva Longoria shed her usual glam to share this bare-faced selfie with fans. <br> Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/adele/"><strong>Adele</strong></a> has set eyeliner #goals for girls around the world – but she also has shown she loves to show off her natural peepers. <br> Photo: Instagram/@Adele
A baby-faced Gabrielle Union au naturel. Photo: Instagram/@gabrielleunion
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/carrie-underwood/"><strong>Carrie Underwood</strong></a> showed us her workout face – and enviable form! – in this gym selfie. <br> Photo: Instagram/@carrieunderwood
Glamor girl Gwen Stefani went makeup free for this selfie shot – complete with bed head! <br> Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani
To mark her 30th birthday, Lady Gaga posted a makeup-less selfie – and a delicious looking piece of cake! – on Twitter. <br> Photo: Twitter/@LadyGaga
Rihanna joined the makeup free brigade with this casual snap. <br> Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri
Diane Kruger's blue eyes still pop even without the makeup in this bare-faced selfie. <br> Photo: Instagram/@dianekrugerperso
Wearing a simple white tank top and sporting a messy bob, Jenna Dewan-Tatum radiated confidence in this sunny, makeup-free photo she shared on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@jennadewan
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ciara/"><strong>Ciara</strong></a> was looking rosy in this bare-faced selfie. Photo: Instagram/@ciara
Fans adored the freckles that were showing through in this makeup free shot of <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/demi-lovato/"><strong>Demi Lovato</strong></a>. Photo: Instagram/@demilovato
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gisele-bundchen/"><strong>Gisele Bundchen</strong></a> and famed primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall kept it natural – of course! Photo: Instagram/@gisele
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilary-duff/"><strong>Hilary Duff</strong></a> <br> is beauty in black and white. Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff
Supermodel Adriana Lima went without makeup as she snapped this selfie during a low-key moment. <br> Photo: Instagram/@adrianalima
As we suspected, supermodel Gigi Hadid still looks amazing without any assistance from cosmetics. <br> Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid
Lounging around makeup free with a top knot and our canine BFF - we can all relate to Chrissy Teigen! <br> Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen
Down-to-earth Jenna Dewan Tatum shared this no make up selfie with her 4 million followers. <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@jennadewan
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Iggy-Azalea/"><strong>Iggy Azalea</strong></a> looking serene on a spa day. Photo: Instagram/@thenewclassic
Stunning Sofia Vergara cools off poolside with a pared down look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
It is now confirmed – Heidi Klum even wakes up looking gorgeous. <br> Photo: Instagram/@hediklum
Kylie Jenner is a cosmetics guru, but she's just as gorgeous without her famous makeup. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Drew Barrymore soaks up the rays with sunblock – but no makeup! – in this beachside shot. <br> Instagram/@drewbarrymore
I woke up like this... Beyoncé is also the Queen Bey when it comes to demonstrating the beauty of going makeup free. <br> Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Beauty and the beach! Victoria's Secret stunner Alessandra Ambrosio shows she's just as gorgeous when in low-key vacation mode. <br> Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
