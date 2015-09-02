Victoria's Secret model ​Sara Sampaio shares her tips to staying fit By Jordi Lippe

Sara Sampaio is one of the latest Victoria's Secret models to earn her Angel wings and has been having a blast traveling the world. The 24-year-old has even created her own hashtag, #saratakeover, to follow her adventures on Instagram. But, being a part of a long line of famous Angels like Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss takes some hard work. The brunette beauty opened up to HELLO!, while celebrating the all new Body by Victoria launch in Houston, Texas to fill us in on her workout and beauty secrets to be runway ready.

"To be a Victoria's Secret Angel it takes confidence and determination to really go after your dreams," Sara shared. "You can never give up."

Sara opened up to HELLO! about what it takes to be a Victoria's Secret Angel Photo: Getty Images

Part of never giving up includes maintaining a top-notch physique to pose in the sexy lingerie. "I try to workout two to three times a week," she revealed. "I do a Physique 57 class, followed by a ModelFit class and end my week of workouts with my personal trainer. If I do a fourth day I like to run on my own."

While these lengthening and toning classes can be tough, Sara says she makes it a point to try and make workouts fun. "I like bringing a friend with me so we can help push one another," the model noted. "I also mix up my workouts so I don't get bored. I like to do a mix of running, Pilates, working out with a trainer, etc."

The model admitted she works out three days a week Photo: Instagram/@sarasampaio

And while Candice Swanepoel, Erin Heatherton and other Angels have turned to ModelFit to shape up, Sara said that Victoria's Secret girls are constantly exchanging fitness tips. "I like to exchange exercise tips with the other Angels," she said. "I ask Jasmine [Tookes] for a lot of exercise tips because she is always working out in the gym. My favorite exercise tip to give is doing planks — they are key!"

When it comes down to crunch time before the big Victoria's Secret runway show, the Portuguese model admitted she runs more, works out with her personal trainer and avoids foods that will make her bloated like bread.

Just like her body has to runway ready, so too does her skin. "My favorite beauty product is Dr. Sebagh serum because it gives my face and skin the vitamins it needs. It truly rejuvenates my cells," Sara revealed. "And Victoria’s Secret Body Care Coconut Milk Body Oil—it’s great for hydration—especially with my skin always being so dry from flying so often."