Kylie Jenner praises plastic surgeon’s skill for her full lips

Kylie Jenner is opening up more about her famous pout. The 18-year-old shared earlier this year that she uses temporary lip fillers because of her "insecurities," and now the reality TV star has given more details about her treatment. Kylie wouldn't have been able to perfect her look without the help of Dr. Ourian, the plastic surgeon who has helped her to achieve her desired look.

"I still do Juvéderm for my lips. I go to Dr. Ourian in Beverly Hills," she told the New York Times. "He’s the best, and he’s super natural about it. I was going to somebody before, and it was just looking crazy."

Kylie Jenner has revealed more details about her temporary lip fillers Photo: Getty Images

While Kylie is loving her new look, she admitted that she won't be making a permanent change any time soon. "I would recommend that anyone who gets it done go for a filler that lasts only two to four months," she added. "It’s annoying to keep going back, but you have the option of stopping it."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star still uses her lip liner tricks as well to complete her look. "I like lip liners over lipsticks," she said. "I have so many of them from so many different brands, so I just pick the color that works."

And the young entrepreneur is also in the middle of creating her own lip kit. "I’m doing my three favorite colors: nude, a sepia color and a true brown. I’m super quick at this now. I could do this in 10 minutes."

Kylie is always switching up her look Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Aside from her lips, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan isn't a fan of heavy makeup. "It’s not attractive on me. When you see those pictures on my Instagram, they are usually for when I’m doing a photo shoot or an interview. Every time I get my makeup professionally done, I take a photo," she admitted to the NYT. "I do love lashes and lip liner and a light foundation and bronzer, though."

Kylie's makeup essentials range from cost-efficient to pricey. She loves eyelashes from CVS, Victoria's Secret's Coconut Passion fragrance and her family's Kardashian beauty bronzer. On the pricier end: Lancôme Hypnôse Drama mascara, Nars Orgasm blush and Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder foundation as well as Anastasia Beverly Hills' contour kit.

For her beauty regimen, she can't live without: Mimosa Blossom Dream Cream moisturizer, Keihl's Creamy Eye Treatment with avocado and Neutrogena makeup remover wipes to handle her "sensitive skin."