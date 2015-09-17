Tyra Banks on her fertility struggle and 'traumatic' IVF treatments

Tyra Banks is a supermodel, a TV star, talk show host, actress, singer and business woman, but there is one role still dreams of: being a mom. The 41-year-old America's Next Top Model star has opened up about her struggle to conceive a baby, and her "traumatic" experience undergoing IVF treatment.





Tyra Banks has spoken candidly about her struggles to conceive Photo: Getty Images

"When I turned 40, the one thing I was not happy about is that I did not have kids. I'm like, 'Damn, the clock is ticking'," Tyra told People.

The star, who has been dating her photographer boyfriend Erik Asla for two years, revealed she has undergone IVF in the hopes of becoming a mother. "I've had some not happy moments with that, very traumatic moments," she said. "It's difficult as you get older. It's not something that can just happen."

Tyra is staying positive though. "I hope," she stated. "I don't just want one child. I want a litter! And I want to be the kid of mom where my child can come to me for anything."

She said that she has always wanted to have children, but kept putting it off. "Since I was 24, I used to say every year, 'I will have kids in three years'," she admitted. "I kept saying it over and over again. Because my business is very entrepreneurial. I'm not for hire, so I have to do everything. I kept trying to find that time for that to happen."

She continued: "When you're like, 'Ok, I'm just going to do it', then it's not so easy as you get older."