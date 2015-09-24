Jessica Alba shares her morning workout and beauty routine: Video

Jessica Alba always looks great, and there's no doubt that it takes a lot of hard work and dedication when it comes to her health and beauty routine. Luckily for fans, the mom-of-two has shared a behind-the-scenes video detailing her early morning workouts, breakfast plan and make-up tips so fans can recreate her look.

It's an early morning start for the Fantastic Four star – a couple of days a week, she wakes up at 5:15am to attend a hot yoga class. "I need a really good alarm and a strong coffee," she admits to SELF Magazine.

Jessica Alba has revealed her intense early morning routine Photo: Getty Images

But, adding a healthy twist, Jessica blends her coffee with coconut oil, which is known to have benefits for your hair and skin. It also is credited with helping with cholesterol level maintenance, weight loss and boosting the immune system.

Proving that she is only human, though, Jessica candidly confesses that she hates working out – but reveals that it is always worth it, noting, "It gives me energy and sets a good foundation for the day." She adds: "Being healthy and strong helps me feel confident and beautiful."

Watch the video:

Jessica, who is married to film producer Cash Warren, also says she takes less than 10 minutes to put her make-up on in the morning. "My 5 to 10-minute beauty routine is: primer, tinted moisturizer, concealer, a little eyebrow filler, bronzer, cream blush, mascara and some type of lipstick." Something she can't live without? The magic balm and concealer duo from her own brand, Honest.

Offering some friendly advice, the flawless star then tells viewers her Honest opinion. "My humble advice: please don’t be afraid to ask questions. Speak up. Get your seat at the table. And, you can be cute. If you feel like wearing a dress and heels to work. Go for it. It’s boss."