Kate Middleton, Khloe Kardashian and more are fans of the the 'hun' trend

Even Hollywood's starlets need a cute and simple hair do on the go, which is why Khloe Kardashian, Kate Middleton, Hilary Duff and more are rocking the half bun trend known as the "hun." The slightly undone look features a small messy bun on top of your head while the rest of your hair remains long, creating an adorable and fun do. The low-maintenance trend has been making its way into Instagram posts and even on to red carpets proving that polished isn't always better.

Want to get the look? Celebrity stylist Daniel Galvin Jr. tells us the two easy steps of achieving "the hun": "The best thing about this look is that it works no matter what the length of your hair may be," Daniel tells HELLO!. "You can really dress it up with makeup, heels and a bouncy blow dry or rock it up for a festival adding a cool strike of color or on the beach with sea salted wavy hair."

Step 1

Section half your hair and put it high on top of your head using an elastic band

Step 2

Twist the hair in the band and loop round securing with a grip. Finish the look to whatever situation or place you are in.

To add more texture and translucency to the hair when rocking this look, use Daniel Galvin Jr.’s OrganicHead detox mask after shampooing to remove product build up, available at Target.com.