Meet the rock 'n' roll masseuse for Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and more

We know about celebrity stylists, makeup artists and hairdressers, but what about a celebrity masseuse? Known as the rock 'n’ roll masseuse, Dr. Dot has tended to some of the biggest names in the business giving her famous backstage massages to A-list celebrities.

Starting in 1983, Dot Stein offered Def Leppard massages in exchange for free entry to the show and has since amassed a stellar client lineup including Adam Levine, Mariah Carey, Jay Z, The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake and Kanye West, just to name a few.

H: Who are some of your celebrity clients?

DD: My first client was Def Leppard in 1983, and they are still my customers to this day as they are on tour using my company. The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Kanye West, Bruce Willis and Lady Gaga, have all become my clients, all through word of mouth. Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Simon Cowell, Maroon 5, Paris Hilton, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Foreigner, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond and more. I have over 900 employees worldwide – called Dot Bots – including – chiropractors, yoga teachers, acupuncturists, spa specialists and more.

H: What is it like giving a massage backstage?

DD: I live for music, so being backstage, I feel right at home. Backstage is where I grew up. I’ve been backstage at over 3,000 shows. I’ve seen the Grateful Dead over 300 times alone!

H: What is the craziest thing you've seen back stage?

DD: It’s too hard to narrow down to one thing! Lady Gaga forces everyone who massages her to sign a confidentiality agreement and let me just say, it's a good thing she does. I personally have never been backstage at a Kanye show; I massage him at his hotel. He is hilarious. He once stuck an American plug into the German electrical socket in Berlin, and it started a mini flame and the room filled with smoke. He looked so guilty and embarrassed like a child caught with hand in cookie jar. So cute! Seriously, Kanye is very fun to be around.

H: What is something surprising to know about Kanye West?

DD: Do not believe what you read about Kanye in the press; he’s funny, he’s hilarious, and he listens to rock.

H: Do they have any special requests?

DD: Surprisingly – a lot of rockstars don’t want music played during massage! They want silence.

