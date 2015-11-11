Meet the rock 'n' roll masseuse for Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and more
By Jordi Lippe
We know about celebrity stylists, makeup artists and hairdressers, but what about a celebrity masseuse? Known as the rock 'n’ roll masseuse, Dr. Dot has tended to some of the biggest names in the business giving her famous backstage massages to A-list celebrities.
Starting in 1983, Dot Stein offered Def Leppard massages in exchange for free entry to the show and has since amassed a stellar client lineup including Adam Levine, Mariah Carey, Jay Z, The Rolling Stones, Justin Timberlake and Kanye West, just to name a few.
Now, she's opening up to HELLO!, as part of the Buick 24 Hours of Happiness Test Drive, about her experiences backstage.
HELLO!: How did you become rock and roll masseuse?
Dr. Dot: I was inspired to become a rock and roll masseuse from my hippie parents who did not believe in television, only in music and massage. When I became a teenager, I wanted to continue going to all these concerts, but my parents, who had separated, didn’t have the budget anymore, so I had to find a way to get into those shows for free. I came up with the bright idea of bartering massage in trade for free entry to rock shows.
H: Who are some of
your celebrity clients?
DD: My first client was Def Leppard in 1983, and they are still my customers to this day as they are on tour using my company. The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Kanye West, Bruce Willis and Lady Gaga, have all become my clients, all through word of mouth. Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Simon Cowell, Maroon 5, Paris Hilton, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Foreigner, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond and more. I have over 900 employees worldwide – called Dot Bots – including – chiropractors, yoga teachers, acupuncturists, spa specialists and more.
H: How is your technique different from others?
DD: My hands are so strong, and I have so much stamina, I never get tired! I have a knack of knowing where and how hard to hit a place. I am funny, and I make my clients laugh, which brings happiness into the room.
H: What is it like
giving a massage backstage?
DD: I live for music, so being backstage, I feel right at home. Backstage is where I grew up. I’ve been backstage at over 3,000 shows. I’ve seen the Grateful Dead over 300 times alone!
H: What is the
craziest thing you've seen back
stage?
DD: It’s too hard to narrow down to one thing! Lady Gaga forces everyone who massages her to sign a confidentiality agreement and let me just say, it's a good thing she does. I personally have never been backstage at a Kanye show; I massage him at his hotel. He is hilarious. He once stuck an American plug into the German electrical socket in Berlin, and it started a mini flame and the room filled with smoke. He looked so guilty and embarrassed like a child caught with hand in cookie jar. So cute! Seriously, Kanye is very fun to be around.
H: What is something
surprising to know about Kanye West?
DD: Do not believe what you read about Kanye in the press; he’s funny, he’s hilarious, and he listens to rock.
H: Why do these rockstars need massages?
DD: Rockstars need massages because being on tour and on the road traveling takes a lot out of you, and they need to replenish their energy supply.
H: Do they have any
special requests?
DD: Surprisingly – a lot of rockstars don’t want music played during massage! They want silence.