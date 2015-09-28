Burberry makeup artist's top fashion week beauty and skincare tips

Our daily lives may not exactly compare to the buzzing backstage of Fashion Week, but we certainly have plenty of stress that can take a toll on our skin. Wendy Rowe, a world-renowned make-up artist and Artistic Consultant for Burberry, can count on London Fashion Week for being a truly hectic time at work, but she makes sure her skin doesn't suffer. She shared her behind-the-scenes tips and key beauty products with HELLO! to apply in our day-to-day routine.

Wendy's backstage fashion week tips can be applied to any woman's hectic life Photo: Getty Images

"When heading into a busy time like London Fashion Week, I always drink Skinade because it boosts collagen and prevents anti-aging by providing your skin with the additional vitamins it needs to be in a good place," she said. "I love to keep make up light and fresh, as you want it to be undetectable while making you look gorgeous. I recommend the Burberry contour penfor effortless sculpting of the face and the Burberry BB Cream as it is super moisturizing and evens out the complexion, but you can still feel the skin underneath."



She continued: "I always have Burberry First Kiss in my hand bag during Fashion Week as it super easy to apply. It has a cooling ceramic tip and is super hydrating on the lips, while giving a soft flush of color, or no color at all plus it isn’t sticky."

"When you’re getting home late and running out the door early, it’s important to have a good bedtime routine in place. I love Aromatherapy Associates De Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil, put it on over your shoulders for eight minutes and then wash it off, it goes straight into your blood stream and helps you sleep really soundly. Or I’ll use a mask like the SK-II hydrating masks. It really hydrates the skin, leave it on for 10 minutes before bed.

"When you’re racing between back to back events it’s important to make sure your skin is in a good place before applying your make up. I massage Estee Lauder’s Take it Away cream cleanser into the skin to gently exfoliate and remove any dead skin cells. I follow by removing the cleanser with water on cotton pads then mist Shu Uemura’s Deepsea Facial Mistall over the face to tone and eliminate impurities. My favorite moisturizer is Creme de La Mer’s The Moisturising Lotion, this is good for all skin types and provides the perfect texture for makeup application."