Gigi Hadid to haters: 'Your mean comments don't make me want to change'

Gigi Hadid has had enough with cyber bullies. The 20-year-old took to her Instagram, to share a piece of her mind in regard to their unecessary criticism. The young model who has graced runways throughout the New York and Milan fashion weeks to starring in the Balmain campaign with H&M revealed she made the decision to speak out when she realized she had "let the negativity get to me a little."

In the heartfelt post, the blonde beauty explained that while she doesn't "have the same body type as the other models," she loves the world of fashion and is working hard to make a career in modelling, making the most of the industry which is "ready for a change."

The rising star spoke candidly about working in fashion Photo: Getty Images

She continued to her 6.4 million followers: "No, I don't have the same body type as the other models in shows. No, I don't think I'm the best at any given show. Yes, I want to have a unique walk but I also know I have to improve. No, I'm not the first or the last model of my type in this industry."

Gigi, who really made a name for herself in the past year added: "You can make up all the reasons you think I am where I am, but really, I'm a hard worker that's confident in myself, one that came at a time where the fashion industry was ready for a change. I'm just doing my job. I represent a body image that wasn't accepted in high-fashion before, and I'm very lucky to be supported by the designers, stylists, and editors that I am: ones that know this is fashion, it's art; it can never stay the same."

Gigi wowed with her incredible figure at the Tommy Hilfiger show Photo: Getty Images

Gigi also revealed that she was not going to let the comments get to her. "Yes, I have boobs, I have abs, I have a butt, I have thighs but I'm not asking for special treatment," she wrote. "Your mean comments don't make me want to change my body. They don't make me want to say no to the designers that ask me to be in their shows, and they definitely don't change the designers opinions of me.. I love that I can be sexy. I'm proud of it."

Mom Yolanda Foster shared her sentiment on Instagram as well with a photo of Gigi with a smiling horse. "This represents who your foundation, the core of who you are my love," she wrote. "Not perfect yet authentic, honest, kind, full of love, grace and wisdom beyond your years."

Someone else who is proud of the model is best friend Kendall Jenner's mom Kris. The Kardashian matriarch took to Instagram and reposted Gigi's message. She wrote: "This is from one of the sweetest, smartest and most beautiful girls inside and out, in the world. Why do people with no life, no purpose, who are angry and bitter and ignorant, or just plain nasty and mean, choose to bring everyone else down instead of finding the best in others... Spread love and joy everyone."

READ HER FULL MESSAGE BELOW

Gigi Hadid addressed her critics on Instagram