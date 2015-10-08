Kim Kardashian reveals affordable secret to long eyelashes

Kim Kardashian knows how to do beauty on a budget! The 34-year-old reality superstar and her makeup artist/BFF Mario Dedivanovic shared, in a recent tutorial video, that Mrs. West spends under $25 when it comes to creating her perfect eyelashes.

Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Using Kim as a model in the short clip, Mario revealed that when it comes to her luscious lashes he turns to two products – Ardel Duralash Naturals in Medium and Long ($6.09), and the Duo Eyelash Adhesive glue in Dark tone ($15.27).

Mario, who regularly hosts tutorials to show fans how to re-create Kim's beauty looks, revealed that he always applies eyelashes after he has finished the rest of her eye makeup, especially when creating striking smokey eyes. Using tweezers, he then applies the lashes using the glue one at a time, working his way from the outer corner of her eyes.

The short tutorial is part of the Kim Kardashian West App, which Kim launched earlier this year, alongside her stylish siblings who also unveiled their respective apps.

She's not the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to share beauty tips and advice on the new platform. Half-sister Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her thoughts on cosmetic surgery after fans speculated that the 18-year-old had opted for breast implants.

"No, people – I haven't gotten breast implants!" she wrote in a post entitled "My Feelings on plastic surgery." "Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I've gotten older, I've gained 15 pounds and my body has changed: I've definitely filled out."

The young starlet added that she's "not against plastic surgery", and won't rule out the possibility of trying it in the future.

"But I'm also someone who says 'never say never'," she explained. "If down the line I get to a point where I'm really uncomfortable with something on my body, I'm not against changing it."

