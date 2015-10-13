Hugh Grant to become a father for fourth time in four years

Hugh Grant is set to become a dad again, for the fourth time in four years. The actor is expecting a baby with his on-off Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein.

Earlier this month Anna was pictured with what looked to be a substantial baby bump, and Entertainment Tonight confirms that she and 55-year-old Hugh are expecting their second child together. The British actor and the TV producer are already parents to 3-year-old son John Mungo.

Anna and Hugh already have a 3-year-old son together Photo: Getty Images



Hugh has two other children from his previous relationship with Tinglan Hong, a receptionist who worked at a Chinese restaurant in London. The ex-couple welcomed a daughter – and Hugh's first child – in September 2011. The little girl's name is Tabitha Jīng Xǐ, with her Chinese name meaning "happy surprise".

A year later in September 2012, Hugh had a son, John, with his current girlfriend Anna.

The Notting Hill actor then reconciled with Tinglan and the pair welcomed a son Felix in 2013.

The 55-year-old actor, who first became a dad just 4 years ago, say fatherhood has made him "nicer" Photo: Getty Images

Last year, when Hugh and Anna had briefly split, the actor gave an interview with Swedish newspaper Nöjesbladet in which he praised the mother of his son. "We are very good friends and she's a very good mother," said Hugh. "I see him all the time – most days."

He said his relationship with John Mungo was "excellent", adding: "I love him very much".

While Hugh is notoriously guarded when it comes to his personal life, the actor has opened up about fatherhood, and how his role has softened him.

"It's made me much nicer," he told Us Weekly. "One of my kids is very obsessed with saying goodbye – he's only two – to everyone, including the man who delivers the groceries, whoever he might be. He has to have a hug and a kiss, and I find that very charming."