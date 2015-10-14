Chrissy Teigen makes first appearance since pregnancy news

Model, cookbook author and future mom Chrissy Teigen might not yet be showing signs of a baby bump, but she definitely had a gloriously happy glow as she made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy news. The 29-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband John Legend, stole the spotlight at the La Mer Celebrates 50 Years of an Icon party in Hollywood.

Chrissy showed off her figure in a white bustier style dress, chatting, smiling and patting her stomach excitedly as she posed on the red carpet.

Chrissy stole the show at the La Mer party in Hollywood Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy's outing came just 24 hours after she and John announced via Instagram that they are expecting. The model, who has been open about their fertility struggles, posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself and her musician husband with his hand resting on her stomach.

"John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant," she wrote. "As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx."

John, 36, shared the same photo with his social media followers with the simple caption: "We're pregnant!"

She has just recently opened up about her fertility struggles Photo: Getty Images



The news comes just weeks after Chrissy spoke candidly about the couple's struggle to conceive.

"John and I were having trouble," she revealed during an emotional interview on her new daytime talk show FABlife. "We would have had five, six, years ago if it happened. But, my gosh, it's been a process.

"We've seen fertility doctors and once you open up about those things to other people you learn that a lot of other people in your life are seeing those people and they have this shame about it."