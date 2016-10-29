The best Halloween makeup ideas from Instagram

<B>Whether you're going for all-out terrifying or a 'pretty ugly' vibe, we've rounded up our favorite scary creations from Instagram.</B> You'll look like the world's scariest Snapchat filter with this optical illusion creation. Photo: Instagram/@anyckabeauty
Not for the Halloween party wallflower, this fierce face is created with Swarovski crystals and spikes. Photo: Instagram/@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager
A broken doll look that can be recreated with cosmetics you already have in your makeup bag. <br> Photo: Instagram/@rachelglamm
More freaky than funny, this creepy jester look is flawless. Photo: Instagram/@nathalysoler
Everybody loves a unicorn – but for Halloween pick an interpretation that's more frightening than fairylike. Photo: Instagram/@mothqueenmakeup
Trick... or treat? Little Red Riding Hood portrays both the good and the evil in the childhood storybook. Photo: Instagram/@nikkifrenchmakeup
Lizard queen! Take ghoulish to the next level with colored contacts and full-face paint. Photo: Instagram/@therealkreativek
Simple and straightforward, a black and white skeleton look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@katesnooks
Halloween doesn't need to be scary. This stunning pop art look by Madison Hamilton is creative and pretty. <br> Photo: Instagram/@madihamilton
Scare your friends as the baddie from 'Saw'. <br> Photo: Instagram/@alexandra_make_up
Go for icy cold and evil with this white witch look. <br> Photo:Instagram/@claire_inspirations
Being dead doesn't mean you can't be colorful! Brighten up Halloween like Dehsarae Mahrae. <br> Photo: Instagram/@dehsonae
Add a touch of mystery with a gorgeous lace-look eye design. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sewchacha
