Fall celebrity makeup trend: Top 5 berry lipsticks

A purple lip is always on trend for autumn, whether you want to go all out with a dark gothic look a la supermodel Joan Smalls or keep it subtle with a chic berry lip stain. Guaranteed to suit your skin tone, there’s a shade for you. We like ours paired with a bare face or team your purple pout with a metallic copper eyeshadow for a dramatic fall makeover. These are our favorite purple shades to make a statement this season... <br>Pictured, left to right: Queen Letizia of Spain, Joan Smalls and Aishwarya Rai<br><br> Photos: Getty Images
For a dramatic lip with serious staying power, try the Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick range. Their velvety soft wine shade is the ultimate matte color for the colder months. It's the ideal buy for a gorgeous purple red shade that lasts all night long. <br> Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick in 'Grand Cru', $16, at asos.com
Lipsticks don't come much more luxurious than Burberry Beauty's Burberry Kisses. We're coveting their 'Oxblood' shade; a gorgeously rich purple with a light gel texture for effortless application. Its satin finish is easily buildable so you can decide the level of intensity, be that an understated hint of plum or a darker vampy look. <br> Burberry Kisses Lipstick in ‘Oxblood No.97’, $33, at us.burberry.com
Encased in elegant gold, these lipsticks not only look beautiful on your countertop, but they're designed to give lips a full, matte effect. Plus, they include orchid extracts to hydrate and soften lips for a polished finish. Their square angled bullet keeps darker colors neat, too. The result? A classic but modern look inspired by the likes of Rihanna and Grace Jones. <br> Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in 'Glastonberry', $32, at charlottetilbury.com
If a matte purple isn't your thing, try out Clinique's ultra moisturizing Chubby Stick in this flattering berry shade. Its glossy bright finish offers a more subtle take on the dramatic trend and its balm formula makes it super quick and easy to apply on the go. <br> Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in 'Broadest Berry', $17, at clinique.com
If you want to try out fall's hottest shade without going broke, Rimmel's collaboration with Kate Moss includes a great budget buy. A blogger's fave, the beautiful red tinted purple has a creamy formula enriched with Ruby Powder to keep lips bold and bright. It has a matte finish too – the perfect berry lip for under $5. <br>Rimmel Lasting Finish Matte Lipstick by Kate Moss in '107', $4.23, at walmart.com
