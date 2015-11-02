The best celebrity ponytail hairstyles

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a sleek and layered ponytail as she arrived visited Chance UK's Early Intervention Program in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
All eyes were on Beyoncé as she arrived for the 2015 Met Gala with a super high and wavy ponytail. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Drew Barrymore could have stepped out of old Hollywood with her chic updo complemented by dramatic winged eyeliner. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian looked chic and high fashion with her glossy black tresses slicked back into a low ponytail with a middle parting. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Not one hair was out of place in Jennifer Lopez's glamorous, long tousled hairstyle as she arrived at the 2015 Oscars. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston was as radiant as ever with her hair tied back into a super sleek style, with a loose side fringe. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen added a touch of edge to her hairstyle with a quiff full of volume. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner kept a few strands loose as she swept her hair back for a laidback chic finish. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Palermo was the epitome of elegance at the International Dubai Polo Challenge with her hair swept back into a loose ponytail.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Eva Longoria chose a wet look low style to complement her long eyelashes and smokey eye makeup. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved