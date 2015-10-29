Irina Shayk named L'Oréal's newest International Brand Ambassador

Irina Shayk can add "International Brand Ambassador" to her resume! The 29-year-old Russian supermodel, and Bradley Cooper's leading lady, is the newest face of L'Oréal Paris. On Wednesday, Irina took to her Instagram to share the news. "I'm so excited, and honored to announce that I am joining the @lorealparisofficial family, as their new international spokesperson!!," she captioned the post in part.



The supermodel is in good company as one of the cosmetics giant's leading ladies. Actresses Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Lopez are some of the brand's leading faces. Irina shared how honored she is to represent the brand with these icons.

"To stand beside the likes of @jlo @juliannemoore, @evalongoria and Jane Fonda...All icons, of whom I've looked up to, is a dream come true," she continued in the post. "There are some moments you will never forget, and I want to thank @chapuyc and the wonderful L'Oreal team from the bottom of my heart for what they've given me, and the beauty their brand inspires in so many. Not to mention, my everything @alikavoussii...Thank you for fighting for me since day 1, and always believing in me through the good and bad. Now let the good times and selfies begin."

On Wednesday night, Irina traveled to Moscowto attend the L'Oréal Paris reception at the Four Seasons hotel. Irina was already put to work, taking over the brand's account and showing off some of her favorite items from the line.

"About to go on stage for my big #Lorealista moment! Don't forget to follow @lorealparisofficial for my takeover today And thank you to @ricardotisci17 @givenchyofficial for my beautiful outfit #worthit," she captioned the image of her glam squad prepping her for her big debut.