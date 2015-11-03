Reese Witherspoon: Get the actress' fresh-faced beauty look

Reese Witherspoon stunned as she was honored with the 29th American Cinematheque Award on Friday, October 30. Donning an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown, the 39-year-old was the picture of grace and elegance as she made her way down the carpet with two of her best accessories, children Ava, 16, and Deacon, 12.

Reese Witherspoon at the American Cinematheque Awards Photo: Getty Images

Celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern created the actress' glowing beauty look and is sharing with HELLO! how we can do it, too. "I wanted Reese to have her iconic glowing skin and flushed cheeks with a sophisticated, sexy eye and bright nude lip," she said. "Fresh skin always being key."

Here, Molly shares the steps to Reese's look:

Step 1:

To prep the face, I stimulated her skin with a rosewater balancing mist.

Step 2:

I applied a rich moisturizing serum by Révive and topped that off with an oxygen moisturizer from Natura Bisse for added suppleness.

Step 3:

For a dewy, luminous complexion I applied EX1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation to even out her skin tone and give me a beautiful base to build her look from.

Step 4:

I popped some highlight to the outer edges of the cheek bones and bridge of the nose using the TRUE Isaac Mizrahi Radiance Boosting Pen.

Step 5:

Using EX1 blush in JET-SET Glow, I contoured the hollows of her cheeks and then added a fresh modern peach flush to the apples of her cheeks using EX1 blush in PRETTY IN PEACH.

Reese completed her look in a black fitted gown Photo: Getty Images



Step 6:

Wanting to keep the rest of her look simple and crisp, I lined the very base of her lash line using a dark navy cream liner. Then I softened that definition by smudging the line using Laura Mercier eyeshadow in Deep Night. I added a pop of light to the lid of the eye with a bright iridescent beige .

Step 7:

I curled Reese's lashes using my trusty Shu Uemura lash curler and and coated her lashes twice with jet black mascara, concentrating on the center of her eyelashes to add an opening effect to the eye.

Step 8:

For her lips I applied a bright peachy nude with a touch of golden gloss at the center. And to finish off the look, I dusted EX1 mineral powder to ensure she was flawless until the honors ended.