Gwen Stefani launches makeup collaboration with Urban Decay

While all eyes are on Gwen Stefani thanks to her new romance with fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton, your eyes can be looking as glam as the pop star's thanks to a different collaboration. Giving fans a chance to copy her look, the "Hollaback Girl" singer has teamed up with makeup brand Urban Decay to release her own eye shadow palette. “It’s all about creative self-expression, being strong and not being afraid to go outside of the box,” she said.

Gwen calls creating her glam new eyeshadow palette with Urban Decay "a dream come true" Photo: Urban Decay

Since her rise to stardom as the frontwoman of No Doubt during the 1990s, Gwen's retro-inspired style has been a reference for beauty fans everywhere. “I love wearing makeup and having so many ways to express myself through it," she noted. "It’s my war paint."

Her collaboration with Urban Decay – "Who get that concept and who are just as passionate about it" – is a "dream come true." She added: "We’ve made and created products that I actually wear every single day. It’s the real thing. I’m obsessed with everything we’ve done, and I can’t wait to share it.”

The palette has a range of tones from neutral to jewel Photo: Urban Decay

The fashion designer has been involved with every step of the product design to create 15 of her favorite colored shadows for the palette. Reflecting her multifaceted personality, it features a range of shades from cool neutrals to bright jewel tones.