'Hunger Games' star Sam Claflin announces wife Laura's pregnancy

Sam Claflin beamed with joy as he tenderly cradled his wife's baby bump on the red carpet of the London premiere of Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 on Thursday night. The actor, who stars as Finnick Odair in the series, was thrilled to announce that he and his wife are expecting their first child together.

Sam and Laura announced that they are expecting their first child together Photo: Getty Images

It's not surprising he looked so proud and protective. Radiant in a long gown that showed off her fuller figure, Inbetweeners actress Laura, 30, almost stole the show as she mingled with her husband's starry colleagues.

To celebrate the fourth and final in the franchise, Sam, 29, was joined by an A-list cast.

Leading lady Jennifer Lawrence, who plays feisty heroine Katniss, made quite an impression in a Dior Couture maxi dress that was slashed at the sides and held together by gold chains. Other stars at the glittering affair, which was marked with a fireworks display, including Julianne Moore, Donald Sutherland and Liam Hemsworth.

This isn't goodbye, it's a see you soon. #friendsforlife #mockingjaypart2 #londonpremiere A photo posted by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Nov 5, 2015 at 11:50am PST

Afterward, Sam shared posts about the incredible night on Instagram, telling fans: "This isn't goodbye, it's a see you soon."



He and Laura met in 2011 and married two years later in a private ceremony. The actor recently described their relationship, revealing that it was love at first sight.

He said: "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark."

Sam went on: "We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London subway] station. "I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect'."