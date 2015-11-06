Chrissy Teigen shows off baby bump at videogame launch

Chrissy Teigen knows how to do maternity chic! The pregnant model showed off her blossoming figure on Thursday evening while mingling with Halle Berry, January Jones, Rachel Hunter and newly-separated actress Kaley Cuoco at the launch of videogame Fallout 4.

Chrissy, left, with January Jones and Kaley Cuoco Photo: Getty Images

The mother-to-be looked happy and confident in a tight purple metallic skirt and white tank top as she pulled faces for photographers on the red carpet. She completed her look with glam winged eyeliner and dark cherry lipstick.



Inside the event John Legend’s model wife was spotted enjoying a chat with newly-single Halle, a mom-of-two herself, who at one point affectionately cradled Chrissy's growing baby bump.



The mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump with the help of fellow model Kelly Rohrbach Photo: Getty Images

via their social media platforms. Broadcasting the news to her 3.8 million Instagram followers, 29-year-old Chrissy wrote: “John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :)" adding: "We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx"

Prior to their happy announcement the FABlife talk show host spoke out about the couple’s struggles to conceive, saying that she and her husband had been trying to have a baby for years.



Chrissy had a great chat with mom-of-two Halle Berry Photo: Getty Images

In an interview with E! she said that despite many of her inner circle knowing about her fertility issues, it took time for her to talk about them with the public. “I wanted to talk about it for so long. It didn’t feel right to ever tweet, ‘Ugh, doing my IVF shots again.’ It just sounded silly,” she said.