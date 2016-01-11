6 top tips for getting the perfect eyebrows

Don't run the risk of of over-plucking or – maybe even worse! – being left with uneven eyebrows. Follow our 6 tips to beautifully shape your brows at home. <br> Photo: Getty Images
1) Stick to tweezers. <br> If you're shaping your eyebrows at home, plucking is one of the easiest options as you have more control over how many hairs you are removing. If you're thinking of waxing or threading, head to a beauty salon where they can offer you expert advice on what will work best for you. <br><br> Lily Collins / Photo: Getty Images
2) Find your natural eyebrow line. <br> This will provide a starting point for shaping – always pluck beneath the natural shape of your eyebrows to avoid a drastic change. To determine the line, hold a pencil or ruler vertically in front of your face. Line it up so it touches the edge of your nose and the inside of your eye. This will show you where your eyebrow starts. Mark the spot with an eyebrow pencil for extra guidance.<br><br> Jessica Alba / Photo: Getty Images
3) Don't stick to one mirror. <br> Always sit in front of a larger mirror when shaping your eyebrows, and use a magnified, smaller mirror to help you have a better overall view. It will give you more detail and you can keep checking the shape you want is the one you're getting! <br><br> Camilla Belle / Photo: Getty Images
4) Work on both eyebrows at the same time. <br> It's better to take a few hairs at a time from each side, so you can keep checking they are staying the same length and shape. It's much trickier to do one eyebrow and then try to replicate the same look on the other one. <br><br> Cara Delevingne / Photo: Getty Images
5) Use the correct tools.<br> Stainless steel tweezers are a great long-term option as they always stay sharp. If you're looking to remove fine hairs, try tweezers with a pointed tip.<br><br> Zendaya / Photo: Getty Images
6) Pluck your eyebrows every few days. <br> Tending to your eyebrows every few days makes it easier to spot which stray hairs are part of your natural shape and which ones should be removed. It's better to groom your eyebrows every few days as you can always go back and take a few more hairs out if you're not satisfied – but if you do it all at once you risk being stuck with an over-plucked look! <br><br> Keira Knightley / Photo: Getty Images
