Karolina Kurkova gives birth to a 'healthy, beautiful baby boy'

Former Victoria’s Secret lingerie model Karolina Kurkova has given birth to her second child. On Thursday, her rep confirmed that the model welcomed a “healthy, beautiful baby boy.”

In the released statement to Entertainment Tonight, it says: "The baby joins his older brother Tobin who is ecstatic over the family's addition. Mommy and baby are doing well."

Leading up to the birth, the Czech supermodel often shared pictures of her chic maternity style and pregnancy routine with her 369k Instagram followers. The social media fan even used Twitter to announce her pregnancy back in July writing: “"My second bundle of joy is on its way and Tobin can't wait! #Happiness #Love #KKBaby2."

Karolina has given birth to her second child Photo: Getty Images

This is the second child for the 5 foot 9 inches star and her film producer husband Archie Drury. The couple became engaged in July 2009 and quietly tied the knot before welcoming their son Tobin later that year in October.

Speaking to Access Hollywood about motherhood and juggling her career, Karolina said: “I feel very different. After having a baby things just change. Something inside of you switches and you become this powerful big mama who can deal with anything and do everything.”

Adding: “I never sit down. I'm always running around. I'm sure a lot of women who are mothers feel the same way! A baby is a lot of work, plus if you’re a working mom, plus if you have a husband. You know, I take care of the house, I cook, I work, and I walk the runway.”