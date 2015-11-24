Vamp nail polish turns 20: Chanel's 2015 Holiday makeup collection

Chanel is betting that we're all going to be wanting to vamp up our looks during the upcoming party season. As the luxury fashion and beauty brand celebrates the 20th anniversary of their iconic Vamp nail polish, which is a deep and chic blood-red hue, they've dedicated their new 2015 Holiday makeup collection to the color.

The original: Vamp nail polish, which retails at $27 Photo: Chanel

The collection features everything from garnet-tinged mascara to the perfect velvety palette for a femme fatale smoky eye. And, of course, you can still get a dramatic manicure with the original Vamp nail polish, which was famously worn by Uma Thurman in 1995 movie classic Pulp Fiction and Madonna in her 1994 "Take a Bow" video.

The Chanel 2015 Holiday collection features everything from lip colors to a garnet mascara Photo: Chanel

The black-based polish entwined with a deep red was released to the public in 1995, and is still as fashionable now as when it first hit stores. Just ask trend-setters like A-list manicurist Marian Newman, who is tipping "tinted black polishes" as fall-winter's top nail look.

The 'Vamp' nail shade was introduced in the 1990s and became a cult classic with the help of movies like Pulp Fiction Photo: Miramax

And Vamp is perfectly en pointe everywhere – the bold but classic hue works on every skin tone, so it's a perfect look for every fashionista.

From the quilted-effect eye palette to textured top coat and vampy lipstick, we predict a sell out of the Chanel Holiday collection – so get your hands on it fast!

For eyes, a quilted-effect palette perfect for a holiday femme fatale Photo: Chanel