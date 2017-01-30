Pregnancy style: Celebrity baby bumps on the red carpet

Bumped to perfection! From Kim Kardashian's sassy sheer to Kelly Clarkson's rock star style, there are a million ways to dress your pregnancy. Here are 9 celebrity moms who have showed off their baby bump style on the red carpet! <br> November 2015: Chrissy Teigen has been over the moon since announcing that her and husband John Legend are expecting their first child. Chrissy took her baby bump for a stroll during the Shining A Light Concert event in Los Angeles. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: An elegant bump! Rose Byrne showed off her baby bump in a sleek black gown during the 8th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Honoring Cate Blanchett in New York City. Rose is expecting her first child with Bobby Cannavale. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: Sheer perfection! Kim Kardashian-West has kept her baby bump sleek and stylish. Kim and her husband Kanye West are expecting a boy this winter, making their daughter North West a big sister. <br> Photo: Getty Images
November 2015: A little mockingjay! Laura Haddock and her husband Sam Claflin announced that they were expecting their first child at the UK premiere of Sam's new film. 'The Hunger Games Mockingjay - Part 2."
November 2015: Rocking the bump! Pop star Kelly Clarkson during the Citizen watch event in NYC. Kelly and husband Brandon Blackstock are already parents to 1-year-old River Rose and are expecting baby number 2. <br> Photo: Getty Images
September 2015: Sporty baby bump! Supermodel Karolina Kurkova during the House of Gant 2016 spring presentation in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
February 2015: Keira Knightley dressed up her bump in a beautiful floral gown during the 87th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. Keira and husband James Righton welcomed their baby girl Edie in May. <br> Photo: Getty Images
October 2014: It's a girl! Blake Lively wore a form fitting gown at the Angel Ball. Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their baby girl James in December 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
October 2014: Twinning! Zoe Saldana was pretty in pink during her appearance at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hollywood Costume party last year. Zoe and her husband Marco Perego welcomed their twin boys Cy and Bowie in January. <br> Photo: Getty Images
