Doutzen Kroes posts 'then-and-now' pic showing her amazing abs

How does she do it? Doutzen Kroes looks better than ever! The supermodel has just posted an incredible picture showing she's only improved with time.

The 30-year-old shared the throwback shot with her 3.6m Instagram followers captioning it "#thenandnow". Inspiring moms-to-be everywhere no doubt, her figure looks like it hasn't changed a bit over the years, despite the fact she welcomed her second child Myllena Mae only 18 months ago.

 #thenandnow A photo posted by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on Nov 19, 2015 at 11:54am PST

After giving birth to son Phyllon, 4, the Dutch star told HELLO! how she thinks differently about her body since having kids. “When you’re younger you think you know everything, but I know my body better now than ten years ago... I’m lucky and have good genes so my stomach has never been a problem area. However, I know I have to work out and eat healthily now.”

Revealing her tips for staying in shape, the former Victoria’s Secret model said: “I work out three or four times a week... Every morning after a workout I feel so sore in places I didn’t know I had, so it really works and I enjoy it.”



Doutzen has worked hard to regain her svelte figure after giving birth to daughter Myllena Mae 18 months ago Photo: Getty Images

However it isn’t just a strict exercise routine that is key. “I always try to eat healthily," she said. "My mom and dad had a garden so we always ate organic and that way of eating comes naturally to me. I believe that nutrition is 70 per cent of what I look like.”