Holiday wish list: The best new fragrances of fall 2015

For fall and winter 2015, nostalgia takes center stage as perfumers explore Old World charms using sensual floral notes of rose, peony, jasmine and lily. Bergamot, vanilla and mandarin orange add a cozy element to the soft air while deep earth tones, unexpected spices (think cardamom and pepper) and warm notes of cedar and sandalwood add modern sensibilities to classic bouquets. The result? A striking contradiction of refinement and rawness – like a soft-focus film reimagined in vivid color. <br><br> See our pick of the season's best new fragrances to add to your holiday wish list...
YSL Black Opium Eau De Toilette spray, $90, yslbeautyus.com
Diptyque Oud Palao, $145, diptyqueparis.com
Miu Miu Eau de Parfum spray $86, miumiu.com
Boucheron Place Vendôme White Gold Limited Edition, $90, boucheron.com
Calvin Klein Eternity Now Eau de Toilette spray, $92, calvinklein.com
Thierry Mugler Alien Oud Majestueux Limited Edition, $170, muglerusa.com
Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom, $125, jomalone.com
Nina Ricci's L'Extase, $70, strawberrynet.com
Creed Royal Princess Oud, $385, creedboutique.com
Azzedine Alaïa Eau de Parfum spray, $150, saksfifthavenue.com
