Kim Kardashian's new pregnancy concern: Trying to get breeched son to turn

There's a possibility that Kim Kardashian’s son might be closer to a Thanksgiving baby as opposed to being born near Christmas. The reality star, who is expecting her second child with husband Kanye West, took to her website on Tuesday expressing her concerns for her unborn son and how she might require a C-section.

“My latest concern is that my baby is breech, meaning he’s in the wrong position for childbirth,” Kim wrote on her site. “His head is still up and it’s supposed to be down.” According to the expectant mom, her baby was supposed to turn at 32 weeks, but now at 36 weeks he has yet to turn making Kim a possible candidate for a C-section — though the reality star has been doing her research and said, “I’ve learned that you actually can deliver a breech baby and I feel fortunate that my doctor Paul Crane is one of the few doctors that still does this.”

In an effort to turn her baby, the 35-year-old revealed that she has been doing “everything” she can. Writing about her methods, Kim said, “I lay practically upside down three times a day for 15 minutes. I play music in the right position and ice my belly in certain spots to get him to squirm out of the breech position. I even started acupuncture where I burn moxa (mugwort) on my pinky toe every day! I am even attempting hypnosis!”

In the past, Kim has admitted that pregnancy is not for her and that her’s have been different from her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancies. She wrote, “It’s been hard because I usually go to my mom or Kourtney for baby and pregnancy advice, but they both — with nine total pregnancies! — have never experienced one of these crazy things.”

She continued, “Obviously, if it’s an emergency and for the safety of my son, I will get a C-section — but if I don’t need one, I’d rather not.” In the meantime, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is on pins and needles while she waits to see what happens with her upcoming delivery. “This whole delivery gives me anxiety, not gonna lie,” she continued. “I hope the baby turns and all goes well but I’m prepared for anything!”

During her first pregnancy with daughter North West, Kim developed early-onset preeclampsia and had to deliver her daughter at 34 weeks. After her delivery, Kim developed a high-risk condition known as placenta accreta, in which the placenta grows deeply into the uterine wall. With the complications from her first pregnancy, the reality star previously wrote on her site that her chances of developing these conditions again "are increased.”

She added, “There’s not a whole lot I can do to prevent it, so my anxiety is a little high leading up to my delivery."