Alessandra Ambrosio shows off new shorter hair right after Maxim nude cover reveal

Alessandra Ambrosio has a whole new look. The Victoria’s Secret Angel debuted a fresh haircut on Tuesday. Citing lyrics from David Bowie’s song “Change,” the supermodel posted a photo of her hair being chopped off.

The 34-year-old captioned the photo, “Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes Turn and face the strange by @frankiefoye #europeantour #girlz #newdo.”

Alessandra followed up the photo with the final product. Showing off her new ‘do, the supermodel looked fresh and effortlessly chic. She captioned her hairdo, “Worth it.”

The model’s drastic new hairstyle comes a day after her Maxim cover was revealed. The Brazilian beauty graces the cover completely nude, wearing only a choker necklace — but looking as stunning as ever. And while Alessandra can wear whatever she wants, when she does wear clothing, she told the magazine, “I like my denim shorts and white T-shirt.”

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has gone risqué for a cover. Earlier this year, she stripped down for the cover of Ocean Drive. At the time, the model revealed that she and daughter Anja are kindred spirits. Alessandra, who recently walked in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, told HELLO! that her daughter "loves" to see her on the runway. The 7-year-old even takes after her stunning mother, "blowing kisses and making faces." Aw — like mother, like daughter.