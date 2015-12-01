10 times Kaley Cuoco gave us short hair envy and how to get the looks

Kaley Cuoco has mastered the art of styling short hair. The 30-year-old has rocked everything from pink bobs to edgy pixie cuts. Click through to take a look at the top 10 times 'The Big Bang Theory' actress has given us major short hair envy. <br> Photos: Getty Images
Kaley turned heads at the Kids Choice Awards with her super sleek and smooth style. Start by sweeping damp hair into a deep side parting, combing it down for the poker straight look. For the wet look finish, take some hair oil (argan or jojoba oil will also work), and using your palms smooth down all over your locks. Use stronghold hairspray to keep in place.<br> Photo: Getty Images
If you're growing out a pixie cut into a bob, follow Kaley's lead and head to the salon to add some layers in – this will make it much easier to style, plus when worn down, you can add a lot more volume without needing too much product.<br> Photo: Getty Images
The 'Big Bang Theory' actress regularly turns heads on the red carpet with her short pixie cuts, often opting for a short and choppy style to add a touch of edge. Keep this look slightly disheveled for laidback chic.<br> Photo: Getty Images
An undercut makes a bold statement, but if you're looking to soften it up, recreate Kaley's look at the SAG awards by sweeping your longer locks into a side fringe – use straighteners to smooth it down and create a smooth finish.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Whether you're rocking short bangs or growing out a shorter style, channel your inner punk like Kaley by sweeping your tresses backwards and backcombing at the roots for ultimate volume. Keep the sides super smooth and secure the look with hairspray.<br> Photo: Getty Images
For a fuss-free, easy red carpet style such as the one the Californian-born star chose for the Emmys, just brush your hair through to get rid of flyaways, then, using your fingers, run some texture wax through your tresses.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Kaley's glamorous sideswept 'do is so easy to copy at home. Start by sweeping wet hair into a dramatic side parting – if you have any longer locks bring them to the front to create the fringe. Next, take a hairdryer and small round brush – as you dry, keep brushing down to keep your locks as smooth as possible. Spritz hairspray onto your fingers and keep smoothing down for a sleek finish: when you're happy with look, finish with one last burst of hairspray for strong hold.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Slicked back hair has become an A-lister's go-to red carpet look, and on short hair it takes just minutes to create. Kaley's smooth and sleek style works best on freshly-washed hair, so shampoo and condition beforehand. As you dry, use a small round brush to create volume by brushing upwards at the roots, then blow dry the rest of the locks to be smooth. When you're finished, use a fine-tooth comb to tame any leftover flyaway strands.<br> Photo: Getty Images
For laidback glamour take a leaf out of Kaley's book and try styling your bob into soft curls. Start by adding some volumising spray to give your locks a bit of texture. Section your locks and, using a curling iron, work through each section. Don't worry about keeping the hair smooth and sleek – this look works best when slightly unkempt.<br> Photo: Getty Images
A pixie cut can be quite edgy on its own, but if you're looking for something a bit bolder, a soft pink candyfloss shade can make a great statement. If you've never opted for a bright color before stick to hair chalks that can easily be washed out. Wash your hair and don't add any product afterwards, then start to smooth the hair chalk on the sections you want to color – sometimes just a few strands will be just as eye-catching.<br> Photo: Getty Images
