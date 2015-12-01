Kylie Jenner shows off emerald green hair: 'I'm still so young, I'm just having fun'

Kylie Jenner has gone green! The 18-year-old debuted her edgy new look at her Lip Kit launch party in West Hollywood on Monday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star unveiled her new 'do as she headed to her family's store, Dash, for the launch of her highly-anticipated Lip Kit by Kylie.

The young entrepreneur complemented her new look by pairing it with nude lips and a hint of mascara, while rocking a stylish all-white ensemble consisting of a blazer and high-waisted pants. She completed the look with a pair of beige cut-out stilettos.

Kylie Jenner debuted dark emerald green hair Photo: GC Images

While some fans have speculated whether the TV star's new look could be one of her beloved wigs, others have noted that Kylie's hair is the same as the blunt haircut she recently unveiled on Instagram.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners, whose kits sold out in a matter of minutes, is no stranger to experimenting with the color of her locks. In the new INTERVIEW Magazine, Kylie admitted that she experiments with her looks to figure out her identity. Recalling cutting her hair and dying it blue at age 16, the reality star said "After that, I just felt so free and wanted to experiment with my look. I thought I knew who I was and what I wanted to look like, but then once I did that, I was like, 'Whoa, there’s a world of difference.'"

She added,"I just felt like I could be whoever I wanted to be, and I’m all about, like, experimenting. I’m still so young, so I’m just having fun."

The reality TV star has previously tried a bold green hair color Photo: Rex

Just a few months ago, the reality star caused a stir as she headed to the Sugar Factory in New York City sporting a mint green hairdo. The pastel green shade appears to be one of Kylie's favorite looks, with her often sharing snaps of herself rocking the wig at interviews or while out and about, flaunting the look on Instagram with her 43.7 million followers. "Green has been my favorite so far," she captioned one of the snaps. "Def making a come back in the next few weeks."

And Kylie certainly does look good with each new look she debuts. While she likes to experiment, the TV star assured the magazine that she's "always the same person" and not much has changed. She explained, "The only thing I really like changing is my hair, my makeup. I don’t really think I would do anything else."