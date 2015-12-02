Kim Kardashian's baby is no longer breech thanks to painful procedure

Kim Kardashian can feel a little bit more at ease now that her unborn son is no longer breech. On Tuesday, the expectant mom took to her website to reveal that her son had finally turned into the proper position for delivery. The news comes a week after Kim wrote about her anxiety over having a possible c-section.

“This weekend, I checked into the hospital and underwent a procedure called an external cephalic version (ECV), which is done to manually turn the baby from a breech position to a head-down position,” the reality star shared on her site.

Because of the possible risks, Kim was accompanied to the hospital by husband Kanye West and her sisters. "There was a risk that my water might break or the baby's heart rate could drop—in which case, an emergency C-section would then take place," she revealed. "I was prepared for it all!"

While the procedure was not pleasant, it proved to be a success. She explained, “They don’t give you any pain medication, and let me tell you: This was soooooo painful. Probably more painful than childbirth. BUT it worked!!! My baby is in the right position and it feels so good to not have the stress of thinking I need a C-section."

And even though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has one less thing to worry about in terms of her delivery, she is still not entirely home free just yet. Throughout her second pregnancy, Kim has had to deal with several health hurdles and now that includes suffering a sinus infection and the flu at 37 weeks pregnant.

On Monday, Kim shared a close-up photo of her burgeoning baby bump on Instagram, emphasizing her discomfort with a sad face emoji in her caption.



37 WEEKS x SINUS INFECTION x FLU = 樂裸 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 30, 2015 at 11:12am PST

In recent weeks, the TV star has opened up about her fear that she will develop preeclampsia again – the same condition she suffered from when she was pregnant with her 2-year-old daughter North West. "With the issues I had last time, my risk of having preeclampsia and placenta acreeta are increased and there's not a whole lot I can do to prevent it, so my anxiety is a little high leading up to my delivery," Kim explained.

Despite saying that "pregnancy is not for [her]," Kim has highlighted that she is grateful to be able to give her daughter a younger brother. She previously said, "I do feel really blessed that I am pregnant and, at the end of the day, it is a million times worth it."