Selena Gomez is standing up to body shamers but admits her feelings were hurt

Selena Gomez has stood up against body shamers who had left cruel comments online about her figure after she posed nude for the cover of her new album Revival. The 23-year-old admitted that despite being "hurt" by the criticism she received, she is learning to become more confident when it comes to body image.





Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about body confidence Photo: Getty Images

"It hurt my feelings because I never experienced that before," she told InStyle UK. "But I didn't want [that] to be my story, so I said, 'I don't care what you think'…I'm learning that you can be comfortable and still look beautiful."

The "Tell Me Something I Don't Know" hitmaker also added that, like everyone else, she still has days where she struggles with body confidence. "Some days, I like what I see," she confessed. "Other days, I'm like, 'I'm not even going to bother.'"

It's not the first time that Selena has spoken out after being targeted by body shamers. Back in April, the former Disney star posted a photo showing off her curves with the caption, "I love being happy with me y'all #theresmoretolove," but was taken aback when she received negative comments about her body-positive post.

Selena revealed close friend Taylor Swift helped her get through particularly tough times Photo: Getty Images

"I was in a bikini and got publicly ripped for being overweight," she told Billboard magazine. "That was the first time I'd experienced body shaming like that. I believed some of the words they were saying. When somebody else has your self-esteem in their hands…"

However, the star revealed that it was her close friend and fellow A-lister Taylor Swift who helped her get through the difficult time. "Taylor makes me feel empowered, like I can trust new people," she said. "All of those girls are so dope."

She added, speaking about Taylor's famous squad: "We ran around taking pictures, changing dresses, dancing – super-cliché girly stuff, but it rocked. The way she cares about women is so adamant. It's pulling me out of my shell."